Madhya Pradesh quashes proposal to build golf course on land meant for cattle grazing

In its last Cabinet meeting, the BJP government had given in-principal approval to build the golf course on a portion of land belonging to the animal husbandry department near Kerwa.

Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath. (PTI/File)

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh nixed the previous government’s proposal to build a golf course on 56-hectare land meant for growing fodder for cattle, on the outskirts of Bhopal, on Wednesday.

In its last Cabinet meeting, the BJP government had given in-principal approval to build the golf course on a portion of land belonging to the animal husbandry department near Kerwa. Calling it a facility meant for the elite and questioning the BJP’s love for cow, Congress had opposed the decision.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s announcement came a day after his government said that 1,000 gau shalas would be set up in the state in next four months. “The Congress government is not a golf course government reminiscent of the British rule,’’ said the CM’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

