As Madhya Pradesh revives public bus network after 21 years, a warning from Gadkari

“If bus manufacturers do not meet the desired standards, they will be dealt with in the same manner by the government as we are dealing with contractors.” (File)

After 21 years, Madhya Pradesh on Friday formally brought back a state-backed public bus network, with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari using the launch to push for safer buses, stricter enforcement, and a much larger shift to electric public transport.

“Manufacturers need to be clearly told to pull up their socks,” Gadkari said.

“If bus manufacturers do not meet the desired standards, they will be dealt with in the same manner by the government as we are dealing with contractors.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

His warning came against the backdrop of recent deaths involving passengers in air-conditioned sleeper buses in Noida and Rajasthan.