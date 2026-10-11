A proposed nuclear plant runs into resistance even before takeoff in Madhya Pradesh

Villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district have stopped preliminary ground investigations for a proposed nuclear power project, objecting to the exercise as senior district officials attempt to defuse the standoff by maintaining that construction of the plant has not begun.

The proposed project is planned near Rojhauhi village. On October 9, villagers gathered after drilling equipment arrived for preliminary site investigations and prevented the work from proceeding, according to local reports.

Tata Power Company Limited is pursuing the proposed project in Rewa district. In a letter dated July 13, 2026, addressed to the executive engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company’s Teonthar division, the company said it had initiated pre-project activities for a proposed 2X220 MW nuclear power project near Rojhauhi village.

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A key point of contention is the proposed drilling. A letter from the Rewa Collector’s office dated August 21, 2026, concerns geological investigations involving eight boreholes — four proposed to reach a depth of 100 metres each and four to reach 50 metres each.

A document dated June 28, 2026, titled ‘Agreed Scope of Work: Feasibility Study of Water Availability Assessment and Area Drainage Studies for TPCL’, outlines proposed studies to assess water availability and drainage requirements for the project. These include an examination of historical water data, long-term records where available, flows during lean periods, competing uses, ecological flows and arrangements that may be required for water intake and discharge.

The study identifies the Tamas River, approximately 12 km from the proposed site, along with Bansagar Reservoir, Tons Barrage and Beehar Barrage, among the water sources or infrastructure to be assessed.

The Rewa district administration has said that no land has been allocated to Tata Power. The company has not yet responded to an email for its comment.

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The standoff

Villagers objected when drilling equipment arrived in the area. District administration officials, police personnel and representatives associated with the project were present as efforts were made to resolve the standoff.

Objections to the project are also reflected in village correspondence. A special Gram Sabha meeting was held at Sarai Kala on September 3, 2026. The proceedings available for review record objections to the proposed project. In a letter dated September 5 to the Rewa Collector, sarpanch Komal Singh referred to the August 21 communication and the September 3 meeting, conveying the Gram Sabha’s opposition and stating that consent or permission for the proposed project had not been granted.

Shivanand Dwivedi, a social activist leading the protests, told The Indian Express that the proposed Rojhauhi nuclear power plant would affect not only Sarai Kala gram panchayat but also more than 100 surrounding gram panchayats.

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“Looking at its history, it could prove to be catastrophic for our health, environment, and hundreds of future generations. The disasters of Chernobyl and Fukushima are prime examples of this,” he said, warning of potential displacement of lakhs of people, cancer and congenital disabilities.

Dwivedi also raised concerns about the potential impact on local water bodies and ecosystems. “Due to the discharge of hot water from the plant, aquatic life and the local ecosystem will be severely impacted. The potential radiation poses a risk of incurable diseases, affecting both current and future generations,” he said.

Alleging that the project was being pursued without the consent of the Gram Sabha and residents, Dwivedi said no public hearing had been conducted. He further alleged that a no-objection certificate (NOC) had been prepared on the basis of a “forged and fabricated letter” from the sarpanch.

“Although two resolutions opposing the nuclear power plant were passed by the Gram Sabha, the administration has ignored them and is forcefully proceeding with the installation process,” he said, accusing the administration of displaying “complete authoritarianism” and disregarding local opposition.

Government response

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Rewa Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi told The Indian Express that no land had been allotted to Tata Power for the proposed nuclear power plant and that the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) was involved in facilitating land for the project.

He said the permission granted so far was limited to testing the site’s suitability and assessing the project’s feasibility. “Only after the suitability of the land is established can a decision be taken on the project,” he said, adding that the preliminary testing should not be construed as the beginning of construction.

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Suryavanshi said officials had been prevented from accessing the site and that he, the Superintendent of Police and other officials had been trying to explain the purpose of the exercise to residents. “We are trying to explain and counsel them that we are not setting up a power plant yet. Testing doesn’t mean that the power plant is being set up,” he said.

On the dispute over Gram Sabha consent and the allegation that the NOC was based on a forged letter, Suryavanshi said the administration had received the Gram Sabha’s consent before villagers subsequently protested against the project. He said the administration had proceeded with the NOC on the basis of that earlier consent.