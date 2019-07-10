Madhya Pradesh pondering law for quota in pvt sector jobs: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday announced that his government is considering bringing a law to ensure that local youths get preference in private sector jobs in the state.

Advertising

Intervening during Question Hour on a question related to restrictions on outsiders appearing in competitive examinations conducted by the State Services Commission, Nath said he shares the concern that for years outsiders landed jobs in the state (at the cost of local youths).

“Immediately after taking oath I had announced that industry will have to provide 70 per cent jobs to local youths but I was criticised. People from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh criticised us politically. Some people even said that they will move the court,’’ Nath said.

He added that Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal hold one paper in these examinations in the respective local language, which affects those who do not speak those languages. Members thumped their desks as Nath said that the government will quickly bring in a law to this effect.

After taking oath of office on December 17, Nath had announced that industrial units which take financial and other benefits from the government will have to reserve 79 per cent jobs for local youths.