Madhya Pradesh polls: Illegal infiltrators took away jobs of our youths, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a roadshow in Guna on Tuesday. PTI BJP chief Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a roadshow in Guna on Tuesday. PTI

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that “illegal infiltrators” took away jobs of youths in the country, and alleged that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties had opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) when 40 lakh such settlers were identified under the exercise.

The BJP governments will “drive each and every infiltrator out of the country” after winning elections in 2018 and 2019, Shah said. Calling Rahul “Shaikh Chilli” (a simpleton), Shah said he should “stop daydreaming” about forming a government in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP has taken root.

Shah was addressing a convention in Shivpuri, part of the erstwhile Scindia kingdom. He later took out a road show in Guna, which is represented by Congress campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha. The BJP chief said that besides development, the most important aspect of the Narendra Modi government was creating an atmosphere of security. He said it was common for Pakistanis to behead soldiers before the Modi government came to power. “After 12 soldiers were burnt alive, the country was angry and frustrated. Within 10 days, the PM ordered security forces to enter Pakistan boundary and carry out surgical strikes to avenge the soldiers’ death,’’ he said.

Shah said the BJP government would drive out “illegal infiltrators” as the party stands for security and rights of Indians. “When the NRC identified 40 lakh illegal migrants in Assam, Rahul baba and parties like SP, BSP and TMC raised a hue and cry and opposed the exercise,” Shah said. “These migrants took away jobs of our youths. They (opposition parties) lacked concern for our youths and the hunger of the people of this country. We will drive each infiltrator out after winning elections in 2018 and 2019.” “Rahul Baba should stop daydreaming. The Congress’s condition is that it would (soon) be difficult to find them even with the help of binoculars,” Shah said.

Recalling the contribution of party stalwart and a founder member of the BJP, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, who is the grandmother of Jyotiraditya, Shah said massive victories in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections would be a great tribute to her. He said her birth centenary would be celebrated on a grand scale.

Addressing Yuva Sammelan in Gwalior later, the BJP chief said the upcoming Assembly and LS elections would have a lasting impact. “These elections will decide if democracy and the great people of this country choose parties driven by individuals or parties that follow and ideology,” he said. MP will go to polls in November.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App