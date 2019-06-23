Madhya Pradesh: Police sub-inspector hangs himself

A 48-year-old junior rung police officer has committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence in Jhaknawada village in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, police said Sunday.

The deceased sub-inspector Bhagirath Baghel, who hailed from Khargone district, had been serving as the in-charge of Jhaknawada police outpost, some 60 kms from here in Jhabua district, since the last six months.

“Baghel was found hanging from the roof of his residence Sunday morning,” said district superintendent of police Vineet Jain.

The officer said prima facie Baghel climbed on a cooking gas cylinder after having his dinner and hanged himself using a rope. He was living alone.

“As Baghel didn’t turn up for duty this morning, police personnel tried to contact him on his mobile phone but their calls remained unanswered,” the SP said, adding that when some personnel went to Baghel’s residence they found him hanging.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause behind the incident.