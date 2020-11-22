Video: Two held for harassing women in MP made to do squats on busy road

Two men were made to squat by Madhya Pradesh Police. (Photo: Videograb/Twitter @ ANI)

Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday made two persons do squats in the middle of a busy road for allegedly sexually harassing women, news agency ANI reported.

In a video shared by ANI, the two men were seen holding their ears and doing squats on a street in Dewas. One of the policemen was also seen hitting them with a baton.

#WATCH: Police make two persons do squats in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets. (21.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/hNFGZ1J8U4 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

According to the annual National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) 2019 report, crimes against women in India increased 7.3 per cent from 2018 to 2019, and crimes against Scheduled Castes also went up 7.3 per cent in the same period. Among the states, Madhya Pradesh now ranks sixth in crime against women with 27, 560 cases recorded last year, says the data.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd