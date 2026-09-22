Don’t upload documents on ChatGPT and Gemini, Madhya Pradesh Police told

The instructions given out by Madhya Pradesh Police specifically address the growing use of AI tools by police personnel. (Photo generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh Police has tightened its rules governing social media use by its personnel, explicitly barring officers and employees from uploading confidential government documents on artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini, while also restricting reels, monetisation, political symbols, and disclosure of sensitive police operations.

The 24-point “M.P. Police Social Media Guideline-2026”, issued by Director General of Police Kailash Makwana on Monday, lays down rules covering Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms.

The instructions specifically address the growing use of AI tools by police personnel. One of the guidelines states: “Government documents shall not be scanned, screenshotted or shared on social media in any other manner if they contain any information that is required to be kept confidential under government rules or is sensitive from a security perspective. Besides this, such documents/information shall not be uploaded on AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, etc.”