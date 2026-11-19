Sanjay Sanodia had hoped his hotel in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, would be the first of a chain. Instead, he says, running the business became a struggle due to a group of police officers who repeatedly demanded money, threatened to shut the hotel down, and assaulted people staying there. He alleges the police officers took away the hotel’s CCTV cameras after these visits.

After months of what he describes as harassment and extortion, Sanodia decided to take matters into his own hands. He installed two digital video recorders, one hidden. When police officers came to question a young unmarried couple staying at the hotel, they took away one recorder but missed the other. It was that camera that captured Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra allegedly telling hotel staff to plant marijuana in the young man’s bag when the couple refused to call their families.

The footage sparked an uproar that forced the Madhya Pradesh government’s police and political leadership to take note, leading to the suspension of six police personnel, including the ASP and a Sub-Divisional Police Officer. Police are now investigating the hotel owner’s claims and the alleged demands for bribes over the past few months.

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In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sanodia says the November 13 footage was not an isolated incident, but a culmination of months of what he describes as extortion. He names three officers — Mishra, Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari and Traffic In-charge Vijay Baghel.

Caught on video: Cop asks hotel staff to plant marijuana on young man who checked in with woman Read: https://t.co/mT6j58Kjah https://t.co/UVuu4sp1qy — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 18, 2026

According to Sanodia, the three officers first arrived at his hotel with constables on August 3. The next day, Sanodia went to meet them. He alleges that the officers told him that other hotel owners paid the police and that he must do the same. “They said, ‘How are you running the hotel without paying us? All the hotel owners give us money. Nothing has come from your side,’” he says.

Sanodia alleges that the officers initially demanded Rs 50,000 – Rs 25,000 each for Mishra and Tiwari. A journalist accompanying him intervened, saying the hotel was not making enough money to pay that amount. The demand was then allegedly reduced to Rs 10,000 each for the ASP and the Traffic In-charge. Sanodia claims he handed over Rs 20,000 in two envelopes on August 4.

He further alleges that Baghel took a motorcycle from the hotel and demanded Rs 6,000 to return it. He says it was eventually returned without a case being registered.

Sanodia says the bribe demands kept increasing and the officers returned on October 7. He alleges that they threatened him and warned that they would not allow the hotel to operate. On October 9, Sanodia alleges, the officers came and assaulted a man who had rented some rooms from him and was operating them. “I could not file a complaint, which is why I installed a secret DVR so that the police could not locate it and I had evidence of their high-handedness,” Sanodia says.

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When the officers returned on November 13, Sanodia says, he had no idea that the visit would produce the footage that would eventually compel the state government to take note. A young unmarried couple was staying at the hotel. The police team, including ASP Mishra, Sub-Divisional Officer Chanchalesh Markam and Traffic In-charge Tiwari, cornered the two and started questioning them.

In the video, the officers are seen asking the couple about their relationship. The young man and woman tell them that they are adults and intend to marry. But the officers are not satisfied. Mishra asks them to call their parents. The woman refuses. He then asks her to unlock her phone and call her father. She does not comply.

What follows is the moment that turned the recording into a major scandal. When the woman refuses to make the call, Mishra is allegedly heard telling hotel staff: “Come on, put marijuana in this man’s bag.”

The couple has refused to file a police complaint. Speaking to The Indian Express, the man who was threatened with a fake narcotics case said, “The police threatened to implicate me in a ganja (marijuana) case. We knew they would not go further; we were counselled and let off. I want to move on with my life and don’t want to pursue the matter,” he said.

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The police administration is now investigating the matter and a final report is expected by Thursday. “Allegations of extortion are under investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (File Photo)

Responding to the row, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Indiscipline and misconduct in police uniform are unacceptable under any circumstances.” “In the case of the viral video from Seoni, following prima facie evidence of questionable conduct, orders have been issued to immediately suspend 6 police personnel, including the ASP and SDOP, and conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. Every officer and employee responsible for maintaining law and order in the state is expected to discharge their duties with responsibility, propriety and discipline. Under the zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct, strict action will be ensured against those found guilty,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh’s Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said a proposal to suspend ASP Mishra and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Markam has been sent to the state government. “A detailed enquiry has also been ordered. Strict action will be taken,” he said.