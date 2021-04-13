Madhya Pradesh: Police file FIR against Congress leaders for heckling govt doctor

The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday registered a case against Congress MLA PC Sharma and former corporator Guddu Chauhan after they reportedly heckled a government doctor in the hospital’s premises while he was on duty.

The doctor, JP Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Yogendra Shrivastava, had resigned from his post stating that he had done his best to save the patient, but was humiliated with no fault of his. Monday’s case was filed on the basis of a written complaint by Shrivastava.

According to Habibganj police, an application in connection with the incident was received on the day of the incident and police filed the FIR under sections 353 and 189 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after going through CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses.

The heckling incident had occurred on Saturday. Around 12 pm, a 35-year old patient identified as Takhatsingh Sakhya of Kolar colony was rushed in to the JP Hospital with critically low oxygen levels. He died in the emergency room at 2:54 pm. His family alleged that Takhatsingh’s death was caused by negligence on the part of hospital authorities. Some of his family members had sought PC Sharma’s intervention. But according to Sharma, he reached the hospital premises only to find Takhatsingh dead.

It was then that both Sharma and Guddu Chauhan got into a heated argument with Shrivastava, scolding him for not answering their calls.