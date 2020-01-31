Madhya Pradesh police arrest impostor posing as special adviser to Nepal vice-president

The accused men were identified as Mahavir Prasad Tordi, his son Kuldeep Prasad, and his brother Pramod Sharma. (Representational Image) The accused men were identified as Mahavir Prasad Tordi, his son Kuldeep Prasad, and his brother Pramod Sharma. (Representational Image)

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday arrested a man who posed as the special adviser to vice-president of Nepal, along with his two accomplices from Ujjain Circuit House. The accused men were identified as Mahavir Prasad Tordi, his son Kuldeep Prasad, and his brother Pramod Sharma.

The accused posed as VIPs and visited the famous Baglamukhi temple in Agar-Malwa on Thursday and came to the Ujjain Circuit House to spend the night. However, when the police questioned them on Friday, they could not produce identity cards to support their claim.

The police also seized visiting cards from them that identified Tordi, 42.

One visiting card read special adviser (cultural and political affairs) to vice president of Nepal, while another read “nominee for governor (Reserve Bank of England)”. There were other similar fake visiting cards too, along with forged documents of India and Nepal embassies that showed him enjoying Z plus security.

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar, all three are residents of Jaipur and had used similar modus operandi to enjoy government facilities meant for VIPs in other states too.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd