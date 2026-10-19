Madhya Pradesh man found dead on railway tracks, bodies of 2 sons discovered inside car later

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

According to the family, Ajay Dhakad, a patwari, left home on Sunday after informing his wife that he would take their two sons to watch a film

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalOct 19, 2026 09:22 PM IST
A patwari posted at Udaipura in Raisen district, Ajay died after coming under the Sanghamitra Express around 2.30 pm on Sunday, police said.A patwari posted at Udaipura in Raisen district, Ajay died after coming under the Sanghamitra Express around 2.30 pm on Sunday, police said. (Representational)
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On Sunday, a revenue official posted in Madhya Pradesh set out from home, two minor sons in tow, telling his wife he was taking them out for a movie.

Hours later, all three were found dead.

While the man, Ajay Dhakad, died after coming under a moving train near Pipariya railway station, hours later, the bodies of his two sons were found inside a locked car parked at the station, police said.

A patwari posted at Udaipura in Raisen district, Ajay died after coming under the Sanghamitra Express around 2.30 pm on Sunday, police said.

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His sons, identified as Samarth, 13, and Shivay, 11, were found dead inside the car around 6 pm.

According to Ajay’s uncle, Pratap Singh Dhakad, the family began “searching for the children after learning that Ajay had died”. He said, “The boys were subsequently found inside the car in the railway station parking area.”

According to the family, Ajay left home on Sunday, informing his wife, Malti, that he would take their two sons to watch a film. When his wife asked whether she could accompany them, he allegedly refused.

According to the police, a parking ticket was issued at the railway station at around 2.20 pm when Ajay parked the car there and left the spot alone. A few hours later, the police received information that he had died by alleged suicide after lying on the railway tracks in front of the train.

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Malti called his mobile phone around 5.30pm. The police, which, by then, had possession of the phone, informed the family about Ajay’s death. After this, the search for the two boys began and ended some distance away – at the same railway station’s parking lot.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the boys and the reason behind Ajay’s extreme step remain unclear.

Marks spotted around boys’ necks

Police are investigating the sequence of events, with preliminary examinations reportedly revealing marks on the necks of the children consistent with strangulation.

The findings are not conclusive, and the cause of death is yet to be established through post-mortem examinations.

No FIR has been lodged yet in the matter.

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Sub-divisional police officer Ashish Pawar said, “The two boys were found with strangulation marks on their necks. We are questioning the family members to ascertain why he (Ajay) took this extreme step.”

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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