Madhya Pradesh man found dead on railway tracks, bodies of 2 sons discovered inside car later

On Sunday, a revenue official posted in Madhya Pradesh set out from home, two minor sons in tow, telling his wife he was taking them out for a movie.

Hours later, all three were found dead.

While the man, Ajay Dhakad, died after coming under a moving train near Pipariya railway station, hours later, the bodies of his two sons were found inside a locked car parked at the station, police said.

A patwari posted at Udaipura in Raisen district, Ajay died after coming under the Sanghamitra Express around 2.30 pm on Sunday, police said.

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His sons, identified as Samarth, 13, and Shivay, 11, were found dead inside the car around 6 pm.