Madhya Pradesh: Patient carried to hospital on a cot due to inaccessible road conditions

A video has gone viral, showing four people carrying a man on a charpoy across a flooded river. (ANI) A video has gone viral, showing four people carrying a man on a charpoy across a flooded river. (ANI)

A patient in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh region had to be carried on a cot to the hospital because of inaccessible road conditions. A video has gone viral, showing four people carrying a man on a charpoy across a flooded river as the road has been washed away due to incessant rains in the state. Due to the unavailability of a non-motorable road, neither ambulance nor any other vehicle could reach the village and the family had no other option other than carrying the patient to the hospital in a cot.

#WATCH: Villagers carry a patient on a charpoy (cot) across a flooded river due to lack of road connectivity in Damoh. #MadhyaPradesh (8.9.2018) pic.twitter.com/NcalbaurxA — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

Even as the BJP government came in for criticism over the incident, netizens recalled Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remark in 2017 at an event in Washington that roads back in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in the US. “When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States,” said Chouhan had said. The CM has repeatedly faced flak for poorly-maintained and potholed roads in the state.

There have been similar instances in the past where patients had to be carried on cots to the hospital due to lack of medical facilities or inaccessible roads in MP. In July, a pregnant woman had to be carried on a cot by her family members to a hospital through Tikamgarh’s flooded streets after the ambulance service number failed to respond.

In an earlier incident, a man from the same district was forced to carry the body of his mother on a motorcycle for post-mortem as the hospital allegedly denied sending a hearse van for the deceased. Thereafter, Kunwar Bai’s son and her relatives brought her body on a motorcycle to the hospital for the post-mortem to be conducted.

