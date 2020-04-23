Madhya Pradesh: Panels to run urban civic bodies whose terms have expired

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo/Representational) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo/Representational)

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to form administrative committees to manage the affairs of urban bodies whose terms have expired and elections have not been held.

In doing so, it has undone the previous Congress government’s decision to appoint officials as administrators.

The administrative committees will function for one year or until elections are held, whichever is earlier.

The Opposition Congress called the decision unconstitutional. Former CM Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the party will challenge the decision in court after studying different aspects. “How can you replace administrators with elected members whose terms have expired?” asked Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta.

Welcoming the decision, state BJP president V D Sharma said, “The committees will be able to establish better coordination between people and bodies and monitor works.”

Chouhan allocates portfolios

Bhopal: A day after he inducted five ministers in his cabinet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday allocated portfolios. Health and Home were allocated to senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, while Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare went to BJP MLA Kamal Patel.

Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Rajput were given charge of Water Resources and Cooperatives portfolios, respectively.

Silawat held the Health portfolio in the Kamal Nath government while Rajput was Revenue and Transport minister. Both had resigned as MLAs and will have to win elections to validate their stay in office.

Tribal Development Department was allocated to Meena Singh, a tribal leader from Vindhya region. —ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.