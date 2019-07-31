Madhya Pradesh panel to look into pension scheme report

The Madhya Pradesh government has set up a three-member ministerial committee to examine an old report on a probe into alleged irregularities in disbursement of money under social security/old age pension scheme when senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation.

The general secretary in-charge of West Bengal is the third senior BJP leader from the state — after former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Narottam Mishra — who faced charges when the BJP was in power to be looked at afresh by the ruling Congress.

Irregularities of Rs 33 crore were alleged when Vijayvargiya was mayor. A probe had found that 29,500 of 56,358 beneficiaries who got pension under the scheme from 2001 to 2004 were either ineligible or did not exist. Instead of nationalised banks or post office, money was been paid through cooperative banks. This was among the matters Congress had promised to probe in its manifesto ahead of 2018 Assembly polls. Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said the ministerial committee will study the inquiry report.

Vijayvargiya, Chouhan and Mishra have all spoken about the imminent fall of the Kamal Nath-led government. Cabinet Minister Govind Singh has sought to reopen the case against Chouhan who was accused in what came to be known as “dumper scam”. Vijayvargiya, Chouhan and Mishra have said they will not be browbeaten, and accused the Congress of political vendetta.