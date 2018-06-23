Madhya Pradesh: Opposition leader Ajay Singh writes to PM Modi, seeks impartial probe of e-tender scam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh has written a letter to him, demanding impartial probe into the alleged e-tender tampering scam in the state. “You initiated Digital India movement which received a massive jolt with the exposure of the e-tender tampering scam,” the Congress leader said in his letter, sent yesterday. Two of these e-tenders are linked with an irrigation project in Rajgarh district which Modi is scheduled to inaugurate tomorrow, Singh said. “People have lost faith in the information technology after the scam was unearthed,” the letter read.

Accusing the BJP government in the state of a cover-up, he added, “Investigations have been handed over to the MP Economic Offences Wing, which does not have cyber experts. Government has paralysed the functioning of the EOW.”

EOW Director General Madhu Kumar told PTI that preliminary inquiry into the alleged scam was underway. “We are conducting the inquiry absolutely independently. Nobody is interfering in it,” he added. “The task of inquiing into three tenders, given to us 15-20 days ago, will take some time,” Kumar said.

The three tenders, worth Rs 1,000 crore, were floated by the Public Health Engineering department. Two of them pertain to two projects in Rajgarh district, worth Rs 656 crore and Rs 282 crore, respectively. All three tenders were cancelled after the initial investigation suggested tampering in the e-tendering process, sources said.

The EOW has conducted physical verification of the State Electronic Development Corporation’s networking system and recorded statements of its operators, sources said. The EOW team also visited the office of MP Jal Nigam Maryadit (MPJNM) to understand the tendering process, they added.

MPJNM Managing Director Pramod Agrawal, a senior IAS officer, who reportedly flagged the alleged tampering, could not be contacted. However, source said that Agrawal had carried out the investigation following a direction from the Prime Minister’s Office, which had received a complaint about the scam.

