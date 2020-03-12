Madhya Pradesh: Opposing Congress claims, MLAs confirm allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh crisis: 19 Congress MLAs, including six state ministers, from Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation. (Express photo) Madhya Pradesh crisis: 19 Congress MLAs, including six state ministers, from Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation. (Express photo)

Following Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move to join the BJP on Wednesday, several Madhya Pradesh ministers and legislators currently in Bengaluru released videos confirming their allegiance to the former Congress leader.

The videos were released in response to the Congress party’s claims that the Scindia’s “flock was not together” and some legislators wanted to return to the party fold because they don’t agree with their leader’s decision to join the BJP.

Scindia confidant and former Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Kamal Nath government was spreading lies in order to create confusion. Congress leaders P C Sharma and Shobha Oza had said that some rebel legislators were in touch with them.

“It’s happening for the first time; despite having a government in MP, Congress legislators have been taken to Jaipur,” Chaturvedi said and claimed that when the a floor test takes place, the number of rebels would increase to 40. Meanwhile, a plea seeking disqualification of six ministers was filed with Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati filed on Wednesday.

