Madhya Pradesh: OBC certificates of Guna MP, son cancelled

KP Yadav KP Yadav

The OBC certificates of BJP Lok Sabha member from Guna K P Yadav —- who shot to fame after defeating Jyotiraditya Scindia —- and his son have been cancelled by the Ashok Nagar district administration on the ground that his income is above the Rs 8-lakh ceiling for the ‘creamy layer’.

Children of persons with annual income of Rs 8 lakh or more are not entitled to reservation benefits meant for OBCs. Yadav’s son had been issued the OBC certificate in July because his father’s income was shown to be Rs 5 lakh.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Brijbihari Srivastava told The Indian Express that an OBC certificate is issued only to applicants whose income is less than Rs 8 lakh. The MP’s son was issued the certificate because the parliamentarian gave a declaration that his annual income is Rs 5 lakh. He said the certificate was cancelled after a complainant submitted details of Yadav’s income.

The SDM has forwarded all the documents to the superintendent of police for further investigation, the collector confirmed.

The MP in his reply stated that it was an oversight because his wife’s income had not been added in the application.

Yadav member blamed the discrepancy in income on his staff. He said his son did not use the certificate to seek any reservation benefit, neither did he use it. He said his daughter’s application shows income earned by him and his wife crossing the creamy layer ceiling.

The complainant, while seeking cancellation of the OBC certificate for Yadav, had attached income tax returns as well as affidavits filed by Yadav in Assembly and general elections that showed his annual income to be much more. The MP said the complainant has mistaken capital assets for his income. The SDM said the administration was not concerned with his election affidavits and issued the certificate on the basis of self-declaration.

Yadav said he himself wrote to the SDM when the discrepancy came to his knowledge. He accused former Union minister Scindia of being behind the action, saying the ‘maharaja’ has not been able to reconcile himself with his defeat by a commoner.

During campaigning, the BJP leader had played up the fact that Scindia belongs to the erstwhile ruling family of Gwalior to contrast it with his modest background. He alleged that the administration was after him because there is a Congress government in the state, and said the OBC certificate has nothing to do with his election because Guna is a general seat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App