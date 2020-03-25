Madhya Pradesh: New CM cancels recent appointments by Congress govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets predecessor Kamal Nath at his swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan on March 23. (Photo: PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets predecessor Kamal Nath at his swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan on March 23. (Photo: PTI)

The BJP government Tuesday cancelled the recent appointments made by the Kamal Nath government to the posts of chairpersons and members of commissions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

After the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia and legislators loyal to him, the Congress government made a slew of appointments, drawing ire from the then Opposition BJP. Calling the appointments unlawful and unconstitutional, the BJP had approached Governor Lalji Tandon to intervene, arguing the Congress government was already in minority.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday, also transferred a few IAS officers, including Chief Secretary K Gopal Reddy. Senior bureaucrat Iqbal Singh Bais, who was chairman of Revenue Board, was made the new CS on Tuesday.

Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita, who had hit headlines for allegedly slapping a BJP worker during an event to support the new citizenship law, was shifted to the secretariat as deputy secretary. The Congress government had shielded her after the row. The BJP had then alleged that the collector slapped the BJP activist for raising nationalist slogans.

Seeking Nivedita’s removal, the BJP had organised a protest in Rajgarh district after the incident. Chouhan had led the protest. Once the Congress government fell, it was clear that Nivedita would be transferred. Chouhan had also criticised the appointment of Reddy as the CS, calling him “tainted”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd