Madhya Pradesh: New BJP chief is RSS pick

Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma joined BJP in 2013. Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma joined BJP in 2013.

Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma was on Saturday named chief of the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit, replacing Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh, who was appointed as the party’s state chief in April 2018 ahead of the Assembly elections. Sharma (49), who was earlier the state unit’s general secretary, enjoys the backing of the RSS.

There was speculation that the party might name Singh, who was among other contenders for the top post such as former ministers Narottam Mishra and Lalsingh Arya. Not many expected that Sharma would get a chance to head the state unit considering that he formally joined the BJP only in 2013.

An RSS man, Sharma was a full-timer and associated with the ABVP for a long time. He joined the students’ wing of the BJP in 1986 and went on to hold state and national level positions. An MSc in agriculture, he was born in a village in Morena district but spent a major part of his life working in Jabalpur.

Sharma was one of the strong contenders for Bhopal Parliamentary seat but the party chose Pragya Singh Thakur. He was eventually fielded from Khajuraho where he faced stiff opposition from local BJP workers. “It was clear that someone senior from the RSS was pushing his case,” a party insider said.

Party leaders from the state suggested that his selection appears to be an attempt to tap his organisational experience from the ABVP days and also to bring new energy into the state unit.

Dal Bahadur Chauhan and K Surendran were appointed as new state presidents of Sikkim and Kerala units, respectively.

