Madhya Pradesh: National song, anthem played at a bigger scale at Secretariat

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday held the monthly recital of Vande Mataram in the state Secretariat on a scale much bigger than the previous BJP government.

Within days of coming to power, the Kamal Nath government had missed the first recital in January, drawing criticism from Opposition BJP. Under the BJP, state government employees and officers sang the national song in the Secretariat on the first day of every month.

After the BJP’s criticism for skipping the first event on January 1, Nath announced that besides the national song, the national anthem will also be played at the end of a march.