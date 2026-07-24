Down a fort, now under the ground? Cops of two states search for 3,500-kg cannon

Antique cannon stolen from MP’s Narwar Fort, Hunt zeroes in on a village in Rajasthan

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha, Anand Mohan J
5 min readBhopal, JaipurJul 24, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Down a fort, now under the ground? Cops of two states search for 3,500-kg cannonExcavation at one of the locations in Gavda Meena village in Karauli district of Rajasthan. (Express Photo)
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Can a 3,500-kg cannon just disappear? Police of two states are hoping not, as they search for the antique item stolen from the historic Narwar Fort in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, on July 15, digging up, so far, only mounds of earth and no clues.

For the past two days, the search of the Rajasthan Police and Madhya Pradesh Police has been concentrated on Gavda Meena village in Karauli district which, at 250 km from the Narwar Fort, is a good six-seven hours drive for anyone hauling a 3.5-tonne cannon.

Since the Madhya Pradesh Police arrived Wednesday, JCB machines have been deployed for excavation at several locations in the village, with no luck. A team equipped with specialised metal detectors that can scan underground has been summoned from Bharatpur to help.

Giriraj Prasad, the SHO of the Hindaun Sadar Police Station, says the Shivpuri police told them they had received leads that the cannon, dating back 400 years, had been brought to Gavda Meena.

Narwar Fort cannon theft, cannon theft, madhya pradesh, The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16. (Express photo enhanced using AI)

“Police and administrative teams are excavating several locations. More than 50 police personnel are involved in this, with others deployed across the village for security,” says Prasad, adding that every heap where the soil looks freshly disturbed is being investigated. “We are looking at places where fresh soil is visible, or any other suspicious location. On Wednesday, the operation continued until night.”

On Thursday, when the search went on from 9 am to 2 pm, at least five to six suspected locations were searched.

The race is against time, as authorities hope to find the heritage cannon before it makes its way to the organised antiquities trafficking network.

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Meanwhile, the red-faced Madhya Pradesh authorities are trying to put the dots together on how the heist was pulled off from the Narwar Fort which, to top it, is located on a 3,000-ft-high steep hill. Dated 16th Century and believed to be a rare artillery piece belonging, the cannon was displayed in the ‘Open Kachahari’ complex of the fort.

On paper, six guards are deployed for security of the fort – four during the day and two at night. However, the night guards were reportedly missing. During questioning, one of them indicated to investigators that even if he had been around, he could have done little. They lack even basic facilities such as lighting, torches or security equipment, he said.

A joint inspection by the Madhya Pradesh State Archaeology Department and police recovered mattresses, quilts, iron pipes, drag marks and tyre impressions from the crime scene and along the difficult rear approach to the fort.

Based on that, the investigators believe the thieves wrapped the cannon in mattresses and quilts to protect it from damage and reduce the noise as it was handled, then used a bearing-fitted iron trolley to lower the cannon down the hill, and put it onto a transport vehicle waiting below. There is a bustling town in the lower ranges of the hill, but no one appears to have noticed a cannon.

MP’s poor record

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The Narwar Fort theft is the latest in a long series of heritage crimes in Madhya Pradesh, a state known for its rich collection of medieval temples, forts, sculptures and archaeological monuments.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) records show the state has topped the country in antiquity thefts from protected monuments over several decades now, besides vandalism. While some have been recovered, many continue to remain missing, and are suspected to have been trafficked to domestic and international markets.

Most of the thefts have been reported from northern Madhya Pradesh, particularly districts such as Gwalior, Morena and Guna. The artefacts stolen include brass finials from the tomb of Mohammed Ghaus, a carved lattice (jaali) from the Man Singh Palace, sculpted heads of Jain Tirthankaras, and from Morena’s Shiv Temple, intricately carved sculptures. In Guna district, repeated thefts from the Khinniwala Temple and government sculpture sheds were reported between the early 1980s and late 1990s.

Among the oldest missing artefacts is a Shivlinga from the Asirgarh Fort in Burhanpur, stolen in 1978 and never recovered.

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Several thefts have involved dismantling portions of protected monuments themselves, including doorframes, lintels, ornamental pillars, panels and brass pinnacles. At the Mahadeo Temple in Khandwa, multiple brass pinnacles disappeared in a single year.

Among the successful recoveries have been a dancing Ganesha sculpture from Sidhi, a Vishnu-Lakshmi panel from Jabalpur, the Jain Tirthankara heads stolen from Gwalior Fort and the Parshvanath idol from Udayagiri.

The dugout

A small village of about 1,500 people, Gavda Meena is mostly inhabited by the Meenas, who are a Scheduled Tribe community in Rajasthan.

The residents are not too thrilled about being the focus of the hunt for the cannon, with the rising agitation causing cautious authorities to wrap up operations in the afternoon on Thursday.

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An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said police have called in additional forces to be on the safe side. “Villagers are angry that they are being defamed without any cause. No one has been arrested and no such artefact has been found in the area so far,” the official said.

On Friday, the authorities hope to resume the search.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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