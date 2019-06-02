Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh: For gun license, plant trees, shoot selfiehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/madhya-pradesh-mp-gun-license-plant-trees-shoot-selfie-gwalior-chambal-5761328/

Madhya Pradesh: For gun license, plant trees, shoot selfie

"Gun license seekers will need to plant at least ten saplings. If the person does not own land, the administration has earmarked revenue land where he or she can plant saplings," said Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary.

Madhya Pradesh: For gun license, plant trees, shoot selfie
The applicant will be required to take care of the saplings for a month, click a selfie with them immediately after planting and a month later, and attach the pictures with the application. (Representational Image)

Want a gun license? Plant trees and shoot a selfie — this is the new rule in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region, known for its infatuation with firearms. An exception will be made only if the license is sought because of an immediate threat to the applicant’s life.

“Gun license seekers will need to plant at least ten saplings. If the person does not own land, the administration has earmarked revenue land where he or she can plant saplings,” said Gwalior district collector Anurag Choudhary.

Mere planting would not suffice, though. The applicant will be required to take care of the saplings for a month, click a selfie with them immediately after planting and a month later, and attach the pictures with the application.

To further verify that the condition has been fulfilled, a report will be sought from the Patwari, a local government official, the collector said. The condition will be relaxed only if the license-seeker is facing an immediate threat to life. In such cases, she or he would be required to plant saplings after getting the license.

“We are also thinking of making tree plantation a condition for issuing permissions for petrol pumps and stone crushers. After all, it will make the environment better,” Choudhary said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Eye on Delhi polls, Kejriwal proposes waiving fares for women traveling in bus, metro
2 Eight climbers on way to Nanda Devi peak still missing, four others from UK rescued
3 Blacklisted by India, 11-year-old Polish girl pens letter to PM Modi seeking return