40-year-old woman, minor daughter gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh

A 40-year-old woman and her minor daughter were abducted and gang-raped by six people in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, police said on Sunday.

As per the complaint, six armed men, after holding the woman’s husband hostage, abducted her and their daughter from their home in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and raped the two in the fields nearby, a senior police official said.

“The incident took place in a village on the border with Maharashtra. The accused also looted cash and a mobile phone from the house. Police teams have been sent to the neighbouring state to nab the culprits,” he informed.

A case has been registered under sections 376D (gang-rape), 347 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

