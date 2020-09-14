Madhya Pradesh: Minor alleges rape, BJP cries ‘love jihad’

The accused, Mohammad Ateeq Mansuri alias Sikander Khan alias Sameer Singh, was arrested within four hours after the victim registered a complaint on September 11. (File)

A rape case lodged by a 16-year-old against a 40-year-old man in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh has been termed a case of “love jihad” by BJP leaders, including the state unit president.

The accused, Mohammad Ateeq Mansuri alias Sikander Khan alias Sameer Singh, was arrested within four hours after the victim registered a complaint on September 11. In her complaint, the 16-year-old has alleged that she was raped on the pretext of marriage over the past two years.

Speaking to reporters, state BJP president V D Sharma termed the incident “inhuman” and a “blot on humanity”. “This matter of love jihad will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken serious note of it. The government will look into the network of this love jihad and work seriously on it.”

In a press meet late Sunday night, police informed that investigation has revealed that Mansuri “took up Hinduism in 2011 and identified himself as Sameer Singh”. He then married a Hindu girl but divorced her in 2017, police said.

A police officer said the 16-year-old complainant met the accused in 2018. The accused took her to a secluded house on the pretext of introducing her to his family and raped her, but after the girl protested, he promised to marry her, the officer said.

He allegedly threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about the incident. In June 2020, the girl learnt that he was married and had children and then registered a complaint.

After reports emerged that the accused allegedly committed similar crimes with other women, SP Iqbal Riyaz constituted an SIT. Police are now set to book him under the National Security Act (NSA). He was produced before the court and sent to police custody for two days.

On Sunday, four more cases were registered against Mansuri. He was booked for possessing fake letterheads of political leaders which he used to send requests for ticket confirmation under emergency quota. He was also booked for having identity documents in two different names. Police have found the farmhouse where the 16-year old was raped was constructed illegally and have ordered its demolition.

Meanwhile, police sources said the SIT is talking to at least three women who have been victims of harassment by Mansuri, but did not lodge a formal complaint.

