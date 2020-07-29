scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, wife test positive for COVID-19

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

By: PTI | Indore | Published: July 29, 2020 11:34:14 am
The information was shared by the minister himself on his Twitter handle on Tuesday (Twitter/Tulsi Silawat)

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive.

The information was shared by the minister himself on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. In the tweet, he appealed to those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week tested COVID-19 positive. He chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital on Tuesday and said that if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable.

A couple of days before Chouhan, state Co-operatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was also found infected with coronavirus.

