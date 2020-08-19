Madhya Pradesh minister tests positive for Covid, fifth in Chouhan Cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.(Twitter/@DrMohanYadav51)

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the fifth minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet to test positive for the virus.

Yadav tweeted at around 10 pm last night, saying: “My test for coronavirus has come out positive. I have come to Aurovindo hospital. But with the grace of Baba Mahakal, I’m doing well.”

मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है अतः

में अरविंदो हॉस्पिटल आ गया हूँ

वैसे बाबा श्री महाकाल की कृपा से स्वस्थ

हुँ । — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 18, 2020

While, Chouhan himself has tested positive of coronavirus in the last week of July and had remained in the hospital for two weeks. The government had restricted entry to Mantralaya in the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19.

Among those who had earlier tested positive for the virus, include Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, Cooperative Minister Arvind Bhadoria, Minister of state for Backward class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel and Water Resource Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

With a recovery rate of 75.5 percent, Madhya Pradesh has 35,025 patients who have recovered from the virus and sent home. The state has a death rate of 2.43 percent while a positive rate of 4.40 percent.

