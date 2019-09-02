Madhya Pradesh minister takes grievance against Digvijaya Singh to Sonia Gandhi

After accusing former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh of interfering in the Kamal Nath government, Forest minister Umang Singhar has taken his grievance against the veteran to party president Sonia Gandhi.

“I am pained to inform you that Digvijaya Singh is trying to establish himself as a power centre by destabilising the Kamal Nath government. He is writing letters to ministers and releasing them in social media which has given a handle to the Opposition to target CM Kamal Nath and his government,” Singhar wrote in the letter.

Singhar was referring to the letters Singh wrote to all ministers seeking audience with them to know the progress of transfers and works he had recommended to them between January and August this year.

“Ministers are accountable to the CM. Singh is a member of the Rajya Sabha. His writing letters to ministers and seeking account of transfers and posting is improper. This could prompt other members of Parliament and leaders to write similar letters and seek account. If such a tradition is established, how will minister do their official work and implement welfare schemes?,” he asked.

Singhar also accused Singh of being partial to his son Jaivardhan Singh, who holds the urban development portfolio. He said Jaivardhan Singh, in a written reply in the assembly, had claimed that there was no scam in Simhastha Kumbh. He said the Congress had made Simhastha Scam a big poll issue while in the Opposition.