Madhya Pradesh: Mentally ill woman lynched on suspicion of being child-lifter, 12 arrested

The Singrauli Police have arrested 12 villagers who mistook a mentally unstable woman for being a child lifter and allegedly beat her to death late on Thursday in Badgad village in Singrauli district.

Aged between 25 and 30, the victim has remained unidentified for more than three days after her death. Her body, bearing several injury marks made by sharp weapons, was found in a forest department nursery on Friday.

Investigating Officer Narendra Raghuvanshi told The Indian Express that the police took into custody 12 villagers on Saturday and Sunday and are looking for two more accused who are at large. An FIR was registered against unknown accused in the Morwa Police Station. The accused are aged between 25 and 50 and are either labourers or marginal farmers.

Initial investigations revealed the homeless victim had been seen in neighbouring villages over last several days and people offered her food. Around 9 pm on Thursday, a few residents of Bhosh village started chasing her after mistaking her for being a child lifter (ladik dharwa). When she ran away, the rumour spread around the entire village.

Armed with sticks and axes, the villagers first beat her up near a school, then chased her to a hillock and finally near the forest nursery. She was thrown in a culvert where she allegedly died. The IO said the accused have confessed to the crime and sticks and axes used by them have been seized from their homes.

Sub-divisional Police Officer Kripashankar Dwiwedi said rumours about a child lifter gang being active in the region had been doing rounds on WhatsApp for a long time. The police had clarified that no such incident of child lifting has taken place in the entire district and yet the alleged lynching took place.

