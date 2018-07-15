Madhya Pradesh: Man who held woman hostage remanded in police custody

Armed with a countrymade weapon, Singh held the woman hostage on Friday, claiming he was in love with her. (Source: ANI) Armed with a countrymade weapon, Singh held the woman hostage on Friday, claiming he was in love with her. (Source: ANI)

A day after he held a woman hostage at an apartment in Misrod locality on the outskirts of Bhopal for nearly 12 hours, Rohit Singh was on Saturday remanded in police custody. When the police took him to the apartment on Saturday afternoon, many women and onlookers tried to assault him, but police ensured that he was not injured. In recent weeks, it has become a practice with Bhopal police to parade criminals on streets to humiliate them.

Two FIRs were lodged against him on Friday at the Misrod police station and he was taken to court, where he was remanded in custody of police for a day. Armed with a countrymade weapon, Singh held the woman hostage on Friday, claiming he was in love with her. He finally unlocked the apartment door around 7.15 pm, after the police promised him that they would ensure his marriage with the girl. To convince him to let her go, the police told him that there would be no legal hurdles in their marriage as both were adults.

After the police rescued the woman, daughter of a retired BSNL official, they took Rohit in custody. The woman was undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday. She said that she had agreed to marry him because he threatened her at gunpoint and made her convey her willingness to the police and the media personnel, who interacted with them over the phone while they were inside the flat.

The girl, who wanted to be an actress in Mumbai where the two met, said that he boasted of becoming famous after seeing mediapersons who had gathered outside the apartment. The police had arrested Singh, a resident of Aligarh, earlier this year on a complaint from her parents and he had spent a couple of days in jail before being released on bail.

The girl claimed she did not know how he entered the flat, while the police suggested that she may have let him in. Talking to reporters, when he was being produced in court, Singh insisted that he wanted to marry the girl and that she had backtracked on her promise to marry him under pressure from her parents.

