Madhya Pradesh: Man held for post on WhatsApp was not original admin, says family

The MP police cyber cell has started a probe into allegations that a 21-year-old man, who has been in jail since February on the charge of sedition, was the ‘default admin’ of a WhatsApp group where an alleged religiously inflammatory post was shared.

Family members of Junaid Mev have claimed that he became ‘default admin’ of the group — S@nsk@ri K@mine — after three other men left it soon after the post was shared. They have claimed that the three men were let off by the police.

A resident of Talen town in Rajgarh district, Junaid was booked in February with a 17-year-old youth who allegedly posted some inflammatory content in the group. Police had arrested the minor and Junaid, a B Sc student on sedition charge and sent them to jail. They were also booked under Section IPC 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and the IT Act.

Junaid’s cousin Mohammed Fakruddin told The Indian Express that after a group of protesters approached police, seeking the minor’s arrest for the alleged offensive post, three other persons, including one Raja Gurjar, left the WhatsApp group, and Junaid became the group admin by default.

Fakruddin alleged that the police had chosen not to book the others and targeted only Junaid.

Denying allegations that police had deliberately let off three persons, Rajgarh SP Simala Prasad told The Indian Express that she has referred the matter to cyber cell. “If it’s established that others were not made accused even though they were group administrators at the time the comment was posted, they too will be made co-accused. The case against Junaid stands because he forwarded the same post,” she said.

Pachore police station in-charge Pradeep Shukla said a chargesheet in the case had been filed. “The minor accused has been released on bail. I don’t know why Junaid’s bail pleas have been rejected, he said. “We will proceed in the matter as instructed by the court and higher officials,” he said.

