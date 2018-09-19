Madhya Pradesh: Man gets death for raping three-year-old girl

The victim, who was airlifted to Delhi after the incident, is still undergoing treatment at AIIMS. The victim, who was airlifted to Delhi after the incident, is still undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to death Wednesday by a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, for raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl on July 1. The victim, who was airlifted to Delhi after the incident, is still undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

District prosecution officer Ganesh Pande told The Indian Express that this is probably the first case in which the victim identified the accused through video conferencing. The accused was known to the family

Additional District Judge D K Sharma relied on DNA report while handing down the capital punishment under IPC Section 376 AB

In the last seven months, various courts in Madhya Pradesh have handed down 13 death sentences in rape cases. Most of the victims are minor.

