70-year-old in Madhya Pradesh abducted, beaten, forced to drink urine after son ‘elopes’ with minor

Police say the complaint reached them with details linking both districts.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalApr 24, 2026 09:19 PM IST
70-year-old in Madhya Pradesh abducted, beaten, forced to drink urine after son ‘elopes’ with minorThe 70-year-old said the attack began at his home, after his son eloped with a minor girl from a neighbouring district. (Credits: Pexels/ Representational)
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A 70-year-old man was abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine by a group of 10–12 men allegedly angered by his son’s elopement with a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place on March 7, but came to light after a video of the assault was circulated on social media.

The 70-year-old said the attack began at his home, after his son eloped with a minor girl from a neighbouring district. A group of 10–12 men, allegedly relatives of the girl, arrived in multiple vehicles, stormed the house, and assaulted both him and his wife before taking him away. “Around 10–12 people beat me. I kept asking what my fault was—why they were beating me and why they had taken me away,” he said.

He says the men framed the abduction as a search. “They told me my son had run away with their daughter and said, ‘Come, we will find them’. Then they forced me into a vehicle and took me towards another district,” he said.

According to his account, the violence escalated once the group failed to locate the couple. “When they could not find them there, they started beating me again. They filled a quarter bottle with urine and forced me to drink it,” he said. “They kept forcing me to drink the entire bottle. I had no choice.”

Family members allege the assault at the house was equally severe. The victim’s daughter-in-law said a group of men arrived late at night, stayed outside, and took him away in the early hours. “Six to seven people came and took my father-in-law away. They beat him mercilessly,” she said, adding that the family was threatened when they initially approached the police.

Police say the complaint reached them with details linking both districts. “A man came to the police station and reported that he was assaulted and forced to drink urine. He stated that the incident took place near Biaora in Rajgarh district,” a police officer said.

The officer confirmed that the assault was tied to the earlier elopement case. “He told us this was connected to an earlier case where his son had taken away a minor girl. We immediately informed senior officers and alerted Dehat Biaora police in Rajgarh. A police team from there has arrived,” the officer said.

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Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Pratibha Sharma confirmed that a complaint has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

The complainant is being taken to Rajgarh to formally register the FIR. “We are extending full cooperation in the arrest of the accused,” the officer added.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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