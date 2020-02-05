Madhya Pradesh: Man features slogans in support of CAA-NRC on his wedding card

When asked about his political affiliation, the would-be groom said he is a BJP worker but also a social activist. When asked about his political affiliation, the would-be groom said he is a BJP worker but also a social activist.

Amid polarisation and fierce debates over the amended citizenship act (CAA) and NRC, a young man in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh made use of his wedding card to express his support for the government’s controversial decisions.

MP Raghuvanshi, a resident of Deharda Sadak village, about 30 kms from the district headquarters, is set to tie the knot on February 16. “WE SUPPORT NRC CAA,’’ reads his wedding card along with the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Raghuvanshi family has already distributed 350 cards. “Whoever gets the card begins talking about the new law. I don’t know why some people are opposing it, it’s meant for the benefit of the persecuted,’’ says the 25-years-old, who is pursuing post-graduation in arts.

He says nearly 80 per cent of those who got the cards not just liked the idea but also the message. He blames the protests against the CAA-NRC on the Congress and minorities who he insists, have become victims of a misinformation campaign. He claims that his wedding card carries a message of peace and people are thanking him for that because “there are many who are whipping up passions on the issue.’’

When asked about his political affiliation, the would-be groom said he is a BJP worker but also a social activist. The youngest of three brothers, the family owns agriculture land. He divides his time between Shivpuri, where he is studying, and the village where he spends time farming. He said he was not worried about more guests landing for the wedding due to publicity it has already attracted. He couriered a card to the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday claiming that he would love to host the PM Modi.

