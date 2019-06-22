Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh: Man declared dead found alive in morgue, probe underwayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/madhya-pradesh-man-declared-dead-found-alive-in-morgue-probe-underway-5794828/

Madhya Pradesh: Man declared dead found alive in morgue, probe underway

"He was brought to the hospital in Bina on June 14. At around 9 pm on June 20, an on-duty doctor declared him dead and sent a note on it to the police," said Bina police station in-charge Anil Maurya.

man alive sent for funeral, dead husband sent for funeral, posthumous cosmetics
“Kishan was rushed to hospital again but he died a little while later at around 10.30 am,” Maurya said. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

A 72-year-old man declared dead by doctors at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina town was found alive in the morgue next morning, police said Saturday.

However, the man, who was brought to the Bina Civil Hospital in Sagar district after being found unconscious on a road, died a short while later, an official added.

The official identified him as Kishan (72), a resident of Naugaon town in Chhatarpur district.

“He was brought to the hospital in Bina on June 14. At around 9 pm on June 20, an on-duty doctor declared him dead and sent a note on it to the police. On June 21, when a police team reached the morgue, Kishan was found alive. He was even trying to mutter something,” said Bina police station in-charge Anil Maurya.

Advertising

“Kishan was rushed to hospital again but he died a little while later at around 10.30 am,” Maurya said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr SR Roshan said negligence of the doctor would be investigated.

Bina Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KL Meena said a report on the incident would be sent to the CMHO and the latter would take a decision on the action against the errant doctor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CJI Gogoi writes to PM Modi: Increase SC strength, raise retirement age of HC judges
2 Bihar: Skull, bones found near Muzaffarpur hospital hit by encephalitis
3 Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim seeks over month-long parole for farming