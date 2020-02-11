Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

Under the law that came into force last year, triple talaq can attract a prison sentence of upto three years and a fine. (Representational Image) Under the law that came into force last year, triple talaq can attract a prison sentence of upto three years and a fine. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over phone in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

An offence was registered against Mohammed Ramzan under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans instant triple talaq, Bhalumada police station in-charge Ramnath Armo said.

According to complainant Afsana Bi (30), her husband said talaq (divorce) thrice to her over phone at around 5 pm on Sunday.

Afsana Bi had married Ramzan, a resident of Kholi village under Chachai police station of Anuppur district, in April 2012 and the couple has a five-year-old daughter.

The complainant said her husband had started ill-treating her soon after their marriage and threw her out of his home three years ago, following which she has been staying with her mother and brother.

The woman filed a complaint with the police on Monday and the probe is underway, Armo said.

Under the law that came into force last year, triple talaq can attract a prison sentence of upto three years and a fine.

