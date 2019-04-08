Toggle Menu
MP man booked for doctored ‘cap and beard’ Rahul Gandhi photohttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/madhya-pradesh-man-booked-for-doctored-cap-and-beard-rahul-gandhi-photo-5665676/

MP man booked for doctored ‘cap and beard’ Rahul Gandhi photo

The doctored photograph, uploaded by one Manish Vijayvargiya, shows Rahul Gandhi wearing a cap and sporting a beard, an official said.

rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi objectionable photo, rahul gandhi doctored photo, congress, facebook, social media, madhya pradesh, madhya pradesh man booked, ujjain, ujjan congress, complaint, indian penal code, indian express news
After the doctored image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi was uploaded on April 4, Ujjain district Congress IT and social media cell chief Sahil Dehelvi approached the police and filed a complaint. (Source: File)

A case was filed against a person in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district for allegedly uploading an objectionable doctored image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Facebook, police said Monday.

The doctored photograph, uploaded by one Manish Vijayvargiya, shows Gandhi wearing a cap and sporting a beard, an official said.

After the image was uploaded on April 4, Ujjain district Congress IT and social media cell chief Sahil Dehelvi approached the police and filed a complaint.

The complainant contended that the doctored image had hurt him as well as other supporters of the Congress chief, police said.

Advertising

After the complaint was made on April 7, a probe was carried out following which a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vijayvargiya, sub-inspector Tarun Kureel of Madhav Nagar police station said Monday.

He said no arrest has been made in the case so far.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Will hold technical meeting with India on Kartarpur corridor on April 16: Pakistan FO
2 NGT forms committee to look into Yamuna floodplain erosion in Sonipat
3 Delhi High Court seeks Centre's reply on Johnson & Johnson plea on compensation for faulty hip implants