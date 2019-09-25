Two Dalit kids lynched for defecating in public in Madhya Pradesh: Police

Two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday for defecating in the open in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place at Bhavkedhi village in the morning, police inspector R S Dhakad is quoted as saying by PTI.

The children identified as 12-year-old Roshni and 10-year-old Avinash were beaten for defecating in front of a panchayat building, police added. They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Dhakad also said investigations are underway and efforts are on to arrest the culprits.

Earlier in July, a 58-year old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing peacocks in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district. Nine persons were arrested in connection with the crime.

The ruling Congress government recently introduced a bill to curb lynching in the state. The proposed law is an amendment to the existing Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Act, 2004, which is against cow slaughter. The amendments minimum jail term of six months that may be extended to one year and a fine for those who attack, or damage property of, people booked, or likely to be booked, for offences like slaughter of cow progeny, possession of beef or transporting cow progeny for slaughter. When the same offence is committed by members of the illegal assembly (mob) the minimum term will increase to one year and the maximum to five years.