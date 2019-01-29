Madhya Pradesh: Locals pitch-in to build house for MLA living in hut

Politicians are often associated with wealth, but a newly-elected MLA in Madhya Pradesh presents a different picture as he does not even have a proper house, but will soon get one thanks to the people in his constituency.

Looking at Sitaram Adivasi’s plight, who along with his wife lives in a thatched hut in Sheopur district, the people of his constituency are now donating money to get a proper house constructed for him.

The 55-year-old BJP leader became a first time MLA after defeating Congress’ local heavyweight Ramniwas Rawat from Vijaypur constituency in Sheopur in the Assembly polls held in November last year, and is waiting for his first salary.

According to a state government official, an MLA gets Rs 1.10 lakh gross salary in Madhya Pradesh.

Dhanraj, a resident of Piprani village in the constituency, said they felt ashamed that their MLA lived in a slum-like dwelling.

“That is why we are donating money and also collecting from others and building a two-room house for him nearby,” he said.

The locals support Adivasi for fighting for their causes and looking after their welfare.

“He stands by us without any condition in difficult times. That is the reason we are building a house for him,” Dhanraj said.

When contacted, the legislator admitted he does not have enough money to construct a proper house for himself.

“People are donating Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for building a house for me. When I won the election, the people of my constituency weighed me with coins. That money is also being used to build a small dwelling for me,” he said.

The MLA, overwhelmed by the gesture of locals, said when he gets his first salary from the government, he will “use it for the welfare of the poor” in his constituency.

Adivasi’s wife Imarti Bai said people of Vijaypur love him as he works hard for them.

According to the legislator’s affidavit filed before the Assembly polls, he has Rs 46,733, including Rs 25,000 cash and the remaining amount in two banks deposits.

Besides, he was a 600 sqft land on which his thatched hut stands and another two-acre plot, his affidavit stated.

The market value of the two land plots, which the lawmaker has inherited, is around Rs 5 lakh.

Adivasi had earlier unsuccessfully contested the state Assembly polls three times – once as an Independent and twice as a BJP candidate.