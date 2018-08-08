Madhya Pradesh local bypolls: Congress wins 9 of 14 councillor posts

Congress PCC chief Kamal Nath said the results have exposed the Jan Ashirwad Yatra undertaken by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Representational Image) Congress PCC chief Kamal Nath said the results have exposed the Jan Ashirwad Yatra undertaken by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Representational Image)

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday won nine out of 14 posts of councillors in local urban bodies for which by-elections were held on August 3. The ruling BJP won four posts while an Independent candidate was declared victorious unopposed.

The by-elections were held in Burhanpur, Guna, Bhopal, Bhind, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Datia, Anuppur, Satna, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Gwalior and Damoh districts. With the assembly elections approaching, the Opposition party was enthused by the outcome of the by-elections to 14 wards.

Congress PCC chief Kamal Nath said the results have exposed the Jan Ashirwad Yatra undertaken by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the countdown for the end of BJP rule has begun. He said the BJP had failed to open its account in the Pachmarhi Cantonment Board elections when the Congress won six out of seven wards.

BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar said the Congress celebrations were uncalled for because the victory was insignificant.

