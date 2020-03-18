Follow Us:
Madhya Pradesh crisis LIVE updates: Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive custody, announces hunger strike

Madhya Pradesh crisis LIVE updates: With the effective strength of the Assembly at 222, the majority mark is 112. Congress has 108 seats in the House, while BJP has 107.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 18, 2020 9:16:03 am
Digvijaya Singh was sitting outside the Bengaluru hotel where the rebel MLAs were camped

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning to meet the rebel MLAs, was taken into preventive custody, news agency ANI reported. Alleging “threat” to the rebels, Singh earlier this morning tweeted, “MLAs are not individual citizens, they represent lakhs of their constituents. If they have any problem, the constitutional provision is to meet Speaker or express on the Floor of the Assembly or through authorised Party leaders. Any other method is abduction of democracy.” In a press conference on Tuesday, the rebel MLAs refuted the Congress’ charge of being held “hostage.”

Early this morning, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon also sent a letter to Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati saying that he can feel the latter’s “dilemma” and praised him for taking an “impartial and courageous” decision in accepting the resignations of six ministers. He also said that the letters by the rebels mention no threat to them.

The political drama is shaping up hours before the Supreme Court hearing. While the BJP has challenged the adjournment of the House till March 26 citing the coronavirus scare, the Congress has knocked the court’s doors seeking access to its rebel MLAs.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive custody ahead of Supreme Court hearing on Madhya Pradesh floor test. Follow LIVE updates

    09:02 (IST)18 Mar 2020
    Rebel MLAs want to speak to me but are not allowed: Digvijaya Singh

    Singh has been taken into preventive custody by the police after he sat in protest outside a Bengaluru hotel where the rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs are staying. "I'm a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, voting is scheduled for 26 March. My MLAs have been kept here, they want to speak to me, their phones have been snatched, police is not letting me speak to them saying there is a security threat to MLAs."

    08:50 (IST)18 Mar 2020
    Karnataka BJP govt misusing power: DK Shivakumar

    "The BJP govt in state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He's not alone here. I'm here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law & order situation in Karnataka," Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said

    08:47 (IST)18 Mar 2020
    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Digvijaya Singh starts hunger strike

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He was in the city to meet the rebel MLAs and was not allowed to meet them. The Congress leader, who has been put under preventive arrest, says that he is on a hunger strike now, reported news agency ANI

    08:41 (IST)18 Mar 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Madhya Pradesh crisis. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive custody ahead of Supreme Court hearing on Madhya Pradesh floor test. Follow LIVE updates

    The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notice to parties on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a floor test “within 12 hours” to prove its majority. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said the matter would be taken up for hearing at 10.30 am Wednesday.

    The BJP moved the top court on Monday after Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the session citing coronavirus fears. In its petition, the party said the Nath government had “no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day”.

    While the Congress continued to allege that the 16 legislators had been held at gun point in a Bengaluru resort, the rebel legislators held a press conference Tuesday to refute the charge.

    Accompanied by six ministers whose resignations have been accepted by the speaker, the 16 loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia said they were unhappy with CM Nath for ignoring them and focusing on development of only Chhindwara, his pocket borough. They said they were forced to address a press conference because false tales were being shared.

    Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon once again asked the Chief Minister to prove majority on Tuesday. However, the Assembly Secretariat argued that the matter was sub-judice.

