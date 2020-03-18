Madhya Pradesh crisis LIVE updates: Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive custody, announces hunger strike

Digvijaya Singh was sitting outside the Bengaluru hotel where the rebel MLAs were camped Digvijaya Singh was sitting outside the Bengaluru hotel where the rebel MLAs were camped

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning to meet the rebel MLAs, was taken into preventive custody, news agency ANI reported. Alleging “threat” to the rebels, Singh earlier this morning tweeted, “MLAs are not individual citizens, they represent lakhs of their constituents. If they have any problem, the constitutional provision is to meet Speaker or express on the Floor of the Assembly or through authorised Party leaders. Any other method is abduction of democracy.” In a press conference on Tuesday, the rebel MLAs refuted the Congress’ charge of being held “hostage.”

Early this morning, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon also sent a letter to Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati saying that he can feel the latter’s “dilemma” and praised him for taking an “impartial and courageous” decision in accepting the resignations of six ministers. He also said that the letters by the rebels mention no threat to them.

The political drama is shaping up hours before the Supreme Court hearing. While the BJP has challenged the adjournment of the House till March 26 citing the coronavirus scare, the Congress has knocked the court’s doors seeking access to its rebel MLAs.