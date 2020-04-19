Madhya Pradesh: In districts not hit by Covid-19, limited economic activity from Monday

Chouhan said the coronavirus pandemic had broken the state’s back, but ‘I won’t cry, but arrange the money’. (File) Chouhan said the coronavirus pandemic had broken the state’s back, but ‘I won’t cry, but arrange the money’. (File)

Limited economic activities will begin in half of Madhya Pradesh from Monday, but strict lockdown will be enforced in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain. Gutka and liquor will remain out of bounds.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday said the situation in Indore and Bhopal was under control, but these two most-affected cities will see no relaxation in the lockdown.

Out of 52 districts, 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. Twelve of them have reported double-digit positive cases, and three have reported one case each.

Works like road construction and repairs, irrigation, agriculture and MNREGA activities will be allowed in 26 districts that have not reported a single case, and in areas that are not in containment zones in other districts, within the ambit of the guidelines issued by the Centre, Chouhan said. No movement of labours will be allowed from affected districts.

The Chief Minister admitted the pandemic had broken the state’s back.

“I won’t cry, but arrange money. I will use the crisis as an opportunity to take the state on the path of development again. I have many schemes for the poor, farmers, my nephews and nieces,” Singh said, but did not elaborate. He said the coronavirus situation had improved, but “we have still not won the war. It’s a mahayagna and we will have to make offerings.’’

He said the previous government had not paid the crop insurance premium. “Our government has paid Rs 2,200 crore premium and from next week, lakhs of farmers will get a total of Rs 3,000 crore in their bank accounts.”

The CM said there will be strict prohibition on liquor and gutka and spitting on roads will remain banned.

