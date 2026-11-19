As many as 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) have declared themselves “fully literate” under the Centre’s adult literacy initiative ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. These are Ladakh, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Lakshadweep.

Officials said “achieving 95% literacy in a state or UT is… equivalent to being fully literate, as 100% literacy is not possible due to reasons such as advanced age of some people and certain intellectual disabilities that may affect ability to read and write.”

Over 90.96 lakh learners aged 15 and above have taken the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) this academic year.