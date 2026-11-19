As many as 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) have declared themselves “fully literate” under the Centre’s adult literacy initiative ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. These are Ladakh, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Lakshadweep.
Officials said “achieving 95% literacy in a state or UT is… equivalent to being fully literate, as 100% literacy is not possible due to reasons such as advanced age of some people and certain intellectual disabilities that may affect ability to read and write.”
Over 90.96 lakh learners aged 15 and above have taken the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) this academic year.
“… FLNAT is a mechanism under ULLAS to evaluate learners’ reading, writing and numeracy skills. Successful learners are certified as ‘Literate’ by the National Institute of Open Schooling,” said a government official.
The FLNAT is conducted twice a year, according to Ministry of Education data. More than 90.96 lakh learners have appeared in 2026-27 so far. Overall, 4.15 crore learners across 34 states and UTs have taken the test, with a success rate above 90%. Madhya Pradesh leads with 20.43 lakh adult learners, followed by Rajasthan (18.18 lakh), Odisha (12 lakh), Telangana (7.54 lakh), Maharashtra (6.5 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.5 lakh).
The Department of School Education and Literacy has been implementing the ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram since 2022-23, said officials.
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“In pursuance of NEP 2020, the scheme targets non-literate persons aged 15 and above. The scheme is being implemented in a hybrid mode through volunteerism, utilising school and higher education institution (HEI) platforms and community engagement. It consists of five components — foundational literacy and numeracy, critical life skills, basic education, vocational skills and continuing education,” the official said.
Officials said the scheme has raised India’s literacy rate to 81.1%, from 74.04% in Census 2011. More than 4.17 crore learners and 52.89 lakh volunteer teachers have registered on the ULLAS mobile app.