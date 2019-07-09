Madhya Pradesh govt considering law for 70% jobs to local youths in private sector: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Tuesday said the state government is considering to bring a law to ensure 70 per cent jobs to local youths in the private sector.

Nath said this in the state assembly while intervening in a discussion on a question on age relaxation for “outside” (other states) candidates in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission and other job recruitment exams.

After taking over as chief minister last year, he had said his government will provide incentives to industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to those from the state, and indicated that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get employment in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the local population.

While speaking in the assembly during the Question Hour on Tuesday, Nath mentioned this statement and said he had to face criticism from several leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for the remark but asserted that his government is committed to generate employment opportunities for local youths.

He said governments in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal have a local language paper in competitive exams, which reduces the opportunity for youths from Madhya Pradesh in competitions there.

“The MP government would also ensure that local youths get priority in jobs in the state,” the chief minister said. Earlier, state General Administration Minister Govind Singh informed the House that the age restrictions for “outside” candidates in job recruitment examinations was lifted in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

He was replying to a question raised by BJP member Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, who pointed out that the Madhya Pradesh government has increased the age limit for candidates from other states from 27 years to 35 years for appearing in competitive examinations held in the state.