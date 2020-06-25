Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kill corona’ drive to screen all households

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will launch a fortnight-long ‘Kill Corona’ campaign starting July 1 to screen all households in the state.

Ten thousand teams will be formed, and each will cover 100 households every day, said state Health Minister Narottam Mishra. He said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had decided to screen the entire population after being encouraged by the state’s efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic. The campaign will begin from Bhopal.

The MP government announced the campaign the day its active cases came down to 2,441. With 187 new cases, the total count climbed to 12,448. The death toll mounted to 534 with nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chouhan said the state has performed better in containing the pandemic than others. He said that at 1.43 per cent, the growth rate was the lowest in the country. He said there was a time when the state’s share of Covid cases was six per cent, which has now come down to 1.3 per cent.

Principal Secretary (Health) Fair Ahmed Kidwai told The Indian Express that survey teams will also ask information about malaria, dengue and diarrhoea and upload it on the Sarthak app.

Meanwhile, Mishra said the state has reworked its containment policy of 21 days. Earlier, thousands would be affected for 21 days as entire areas in which a case was detected would become containment zones. Now, if a case is reported, only the houses flanking the affected one will be placed in containment. Another screening will be carried out five days later and if no case is found, the other houses will no longer be part of the containment zone.

