Madhya Pradesh: 50 property records found in his name, Khandwa revenue official suspended

As the matter came to light earlier this week, the official, Rajesh Mandloi, was suspended.

A common village courtyard shared by four families, an open area between houses containing a stepwell, a platform at the village bus stand: Public spaces like these were among more than 50 properties found recorded in the name of a revenue official and his wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district.

As the matter came to light earlier this week, the official, Rajesh Mandloi, was suspended.

Mandloi was earlier posted as patwari, a revenue official responsible for maintaining land records, in Kolgaon.

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During scrutiny of records prepared under the MP government’s Swamitva land-rights scheme, the properties were found in the names of Mandloi and his wife Manisha. Of the 51 properties, 48 were recorded in Mandloi’s name and three in his wife’s name.