Burglars drill through showroom wall, decamp with jewellery worth Rs 12 crore in Madhya Pradesh

In what is suspected to be a carefully planned burglary, thieves broke through a nearly nine-inch-thick rear wall of a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni, entered the premises, and escaped with gold and diamond ornaments estimated to be worth Rs 12 crore.

The burglary took place at Kisna Jewellers in the Bargawan area, near the LIC office, during the early hours of Thursday. The thieves allegedly spent considerable time inside the showroom, breaking into safes and emptying display counters, before escaping with a substantial quantity of jewellery.

The scale of the theft became apparent when employees arrived to open the showroom on Thursday morning. They found the interiors ransacked, the display counters emptied out, and the safes broken open.