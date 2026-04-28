Video shows critical patient’s relative washing ambulance, inquiry underway

Authorities are probing whether victim’s family was compelled to pay money or clean the ambulance as a precondition for moving the patient. (Special Arrangement/Screenshot)

A video showing relatives of a critically injured road accident victim being allegedly forced to clean an ambulance before his transfer has triggered outrage in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district. Hospital authorities said they had taken cognisance of the incident, but claimed no formal complaint had been filed.

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The incident involves 32-year-old Rahul Barman, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident near Karela village and was brought to the district hospital in Katni. Doctors referred him to Jabalpur after his condition remained critical. During the process of arranging the transfer, a video surfaced, purportedly showing a woman relative washing a 108 ambulance while a staff member stood by, prompting allegations of misconduct within the hospital premises.