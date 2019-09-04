Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath removes excise officer over audio clip

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath removed Dhar district excise officer Sanjeev Dubey late on Tuesday after an audio recording of the officer’s phone conversation with a whistleblower went viral on social media.

In the recording, Dubey is purportedly heard telling the whistleblower that a liquor contractor was paying some Congress ministers and legislators an amount between Rs 10-20 lakh, and that it was not possible to pay a certain Congress MLA more money.

“Had there been so much money in the liquor business, the Ambanis would have sold liquor,” Dubey purportedly said in the recording.

Nath has ordered an inquiry into the allegations levelled in the audio recording.