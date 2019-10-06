Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets PM, asks for Central team to assess flood damage

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to send a Central team for assessing the damage caused by excessive rain and floods that hit the state earlier this month.

As many as 20 out of 52 districts in the state received 60 per cent or more rainfall than normal.

During their 45-minute interaction, Nath apprised Modi of the damage. The CM also submitted a memorandum saying the devastation should be categorised as a major calamity, and demanded that the Centre release Rs9,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund immediately for reconstructing the damaged infrastructure.